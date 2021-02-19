PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will provide the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and will be joined by Dr. Scott McNeal, President and CEO of Delaware Valley Community Health, Inc., to talk about the City’s vaccine distribution plan and how federally qualified health centers, also known as community health clinics, are a key part of ensuring that vaccines are available in traditionally underserved areas of the city. Both will be available for questions from the press following short prepared remarks.
Who: Dr. Thomas Farley, he/him, Health Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Dr. Scott McNeal, he/him, President and CEO, Delaware Valley Community Health, Inc.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.