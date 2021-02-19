TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Acting Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan.
When: Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.