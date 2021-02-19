DARBY, Pa. (CBS ) — A driver leading police on a high-speed chase is now in even bigger trouble — wanted for a hit-and-run that seriously injured a man. Officials in Delaware County released dramatic video showing the moment the man was struck in Darby Borough.

So far, officials are releasing few details as this is an active investigation. The suspect is still out there.

What we do know is that the victim remains in the hospital. Officials say he is lucky to be alive after being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect fleeing police, going the wrong way down a one-way street, turns suddenly onto a suburban Darby street, hits an unsuspecting pedestrian, and then kept going.

“He was pursued by police, but as you can see from the video the police were trying to keep a distance to be safe because it was a residential neighborhood and obviously the defendant obviously didn’t have that concern,” Delaware County District attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Stollsteimer says the hit-and-run happened on 12th Street in Darby in the early evening of Feb. 17 as officials were trying to arrest an unnamed suspect.

“This was a local Delaware County drug task force operation,” Stollsteimer said.

The district attorney confirms the man hit is Damian Romanelli. A sign on the door of the house Romanelli had just stepped out of reads “we thank everyone for their concerns and prayers. Damian is doing well and is recovering. God bless.”

A note on the door of a hit-and-run victim from Darby Borough reads "We thank everyone for their concerns and prayers. Damian is doing well and is recovering." Tonight, the suspect is still on the run and the victim is lucky to be alive. The shocking video on @CBSPhilly at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/yAIKUfR63R — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) February 20, 2021

“Our thoughts are with the person struck by the defendant’s car,” Stollsteimer said.

Officials are not giving details about the extent of Romanelli’s injuries. No one else was hurt.

The DA says he does not believe the vehicle was stolen. He is not sharing any additional details on the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Darby Police.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.