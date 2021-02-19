PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police announced a $20,000 reward for information about a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Northeast Philadelphia woman. Saixiang Lin, a 61-year-old mother and grandmother, was killed during an early morning walk in November in her Castor Gardens neighborhood.
Police say the striking vehicle was a 2005 to 2009 Chevrolet Uplander minivan that was white or silver. At a press conference Friday, police say they have asked the city to fund a reward in this particular case.
"A case like this where we have such good pictures and such a good description that the cash could be an incentive for someone to give up this driver," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said. "We make a request from the city currently to do that."
The suspect was captured on surveillance video parking nearby after the incident and walking away only to return about 20 minutes later and drive away.
If you have information, the police want to hear from you.