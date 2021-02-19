PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What we have here is a failure to communicate. Twenty-four hours after Carson Wentz was traded, more details are emerging about his shaky relationship with the franchise.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is now reporting that Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson went "eight, nine, 10 weeks" without talking. That's absolutely stunning!
Now both are gone. Pederson was fired and Wentz was traded to the Colts for a third-round pick and a conditional second.
Meanwhile, Wentz jerseys at C&M Sporting Goods in Havertown are darn near giving Wentz away. At 80% off, this piece of fabric has entered the pantheon of regretful Eagles purchases.
After the Wentz deal, the Eagles continued to reshape the roster
Receiver DeSean Jackson was released Friday after two disappointing seasons.