CATASAUQUA, Pa. (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer in Lehigh County. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Catasauqua at South 14th and Sherman Streets.
Police say they responded to a home after getting a call around 1:45 p.m. for a domestic dispute between Ryan Daniel Shirey and his ex-girlfriend.
Police say upon arrival, Shirey fled to the home's basement and retrieved a revolver. When the officers entered the basement, an officer fired his weapon, striking and killing Shirey.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
This incident is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Major Case Team, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney.