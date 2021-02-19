CATASAUQUA, Pa. (CBS) — A person has been shot and killed by a police officer in Lehigh County. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Catasauqua at South 14th and Sherman Streets.
Police say they responded after getting a call for a domestic dispute.
According to the police, they got into a struggle with the suspect who was then shot and killed.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.