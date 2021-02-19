PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 30 people have been evacuated from a Center City block after Philadelphia Police say high levels of carbon monoxide were detected. Authorities say police and fire personnel were called to the 1700 block of Naudain Street shortly before 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the area.READ MORE: Sources: Suspect Taken Into Custody Doesn't Appear To Be Gunman Who Shot 8 People Near Olney Transportation Center
According to police, approximately 30 to 40 people and their pets have been displaced.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update
Police say 16th and 17th Streets between Lombard and South Streets are closed at this time.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley To Hold Weekly COVID-19 Briefing
The American Red Cross is on the scene, police say.