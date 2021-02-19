PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphian on the frontline of the pandemic receives game-night honors from the Philadelphia Flyers. Dr. Ala Stanford in the stands Thursday night with her family as the Flyers saluted her important coronavirus contributions.
She is the founder of Philadelphia's Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.
She said the opportunity to spend some quality time with her family meant the world to her.
"It has been a lot of late nights, and really early mornings, of not spending time with my family, and so to be able to have this night with them and enjoy it. I found out this morning, someone nominated me which is amazing, I don't know who it was, but thanks," she said.
Dr. Stanford helped build a mobile COVID-19 testing operation that provides free testing in the city’s hardest-hit areas.