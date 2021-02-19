CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Roads are a mess Friday morning, some streets still have wet and slushy snow on them from Thursday’s storm. We’re still not out of the woods as a second wave of moisture will prompt scattered light snow north and west and freezing rain for I-95.

Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 5:13 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, according to the National Weather Service.

These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.

 

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County

West Lawn — 4.5 inches
Mertztown — 4.5 inches
Spring Township — 4.5 inches
Huffs Church — 4.5 inches
Bern Township — 4 inches



Bucks County


Fairless Hills — 9.8 inches

Feasterville-Trevose — 8.8 inches

Morrisville — 8.5 inches

Langhorne — 8.3 inches

Bensalem — 8.3 inches

Levittown — 8 inches

Yardley — 6.5 inches

Newtown — 6 inches

Warminster — 5 inches

Chalfont — 4 inches

New Hope — 4 inches

Quakertown — 3.9 inches

Sellersville — 3.8 inches


Chester County


Malvern — 10.2 inches

Phoenixville — 10.1 inches

Paoli — 9.6 inches

Downingtown — 9 inches

West Goshen — 8 inches

Exton — 7.7 inches

Berwyn — 7 inches

Coatesville — 4 inches

West Chester — 3.9 inches

Spring City — 3 inches


Delaware County


Wayne — 10.2 inches

Villanova — 5.8 inches

Chadds Ford Township — 5.3 inches

Glen Mills — 4 inches

Upper Chichester Township — 2.5 inches


Lehigh County


Emmaus — 4.8 inches

Lehigh Valley International Airport — 4.4 inches

Coopersburg — 4.2 inches

Macungie — 4.1 inches




Montgomery County


Norristown — 10.2 inches

Abington — 10 inches

Lower Moreland Township — 9.5 inches

King of Prussia — 9.3 inches

Willow Grove — 8.5 inches

Whitemarsh Township — 7.8 inches

Valley Forge — 7.5 inches

Glenside — 7.3 inches

Bryn Mawr — 7 inches

Plymouth Meeting — 6.5 inches

Elkins Park — 6.3 inches

Conshohocken — 6 inches

West Norriton — 6 inches

Horsham — 6 inches

Wynnewood — 6 inches

Lansdale — 5.8 inches

Skippack — 5.5 inches

Ambler — 5 inches

Bala Cynwyd — 5 inches

Eagleville — 4.9 inches

Jenkintown — 4 inches

Blue Bell — 4 inches

Spring Mount — 4 inches

Royersford — 3.8 inches

Pottstown — 3.3 inches


Philadelphia County


Chestnut Hill — 8.8 inches

Mount Airy — 5.5 inches

Northeast Philadelphia — 5.5 inches

Philadelphia — 3.1 inches

Kensington — 2.8 inches

Philadelphia International Airport — 2.8 inches

Manayunk — 2.5 inches

Point Breeze — 2.3 inches

Fox Chase — 2.2 inches




NEW JERSEY


Atlantic County


Estell Manor — 0.9 inches

Hammonton — 0.7 inches

Pleasantville — 0.4 inches

Atlantic City International Airport — 0.2 inches
Burlington County


Delanco — 6.4 inches

Bordentown — 6.3 inches

Delran — 6.1 inches

Florence — 6 inches

Cooperstown — 4.7 inches

Moorestown — 4.5 inches

Burlington Township — 4 inches

Columbus — 3 inches

Marlton — 3 inches

Mount Laurel — 2.8 inches

Westampton Township — 2.7 inches

Hainesport — 2.7 inches


Camden County


Haddon Township — 2 inches

Gloucester City — 2 inches

Lindenwold — 1.7 inches

Bellmawr — 1.6 inches




Gloucester County


Deptford Township — 0.5 inches

West Deptford — 2 inches

Pitman — 1 inch

Mantua — 3.2 inches

Williamstown — 2 inches

Sewell — 1.8 inches




Hunterdon County


Three Bridges — 3.5 inches

Ringoes — 3.5 inches

Stanton — 3 inches


Mercer County


Prospect Park — 10 inches

Mercerville — 8.8 inches

Windsor — 8.5 inches

Hamilton Township — 8.5 inches

Trenton — 8 inches

Robbinsville Township — 8 inches

East Windsor Township — 7.5 inches

Hamilton Square — 7.3 inches

Yardville — 6 inches

Lawrenceville — 6 inches

Ewing — 5.5 inches


Monmouth County


Colts Neck — 9.8 inches

Freehold — 9.7 inches

Lincroft — 9.5 inches

Eatontown — 8.5 inches

Middletown Township — 7.5 inches

Holmdel — 6 inches


Ocean County


Manchester Township — 4.2 inches

Brick — 3.6 inches

Seaside Heights — 3 inches

Point Pleasant — 2.5 inches

Whiting — 2.1 inches




DELAWARE 


Kent County


Woodside — 1 inch

Smyrna — 1 inch

Felton — 1 inch


New Castle County


New Castle County Airport — 1.4 inches

Hockessin — 2.8 inches

Woodshade — 0.1 inches

Bear — 1 inch

Middletown — 1 inch
Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com for the latest weather conditions.