PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Roads are a mess Friday morning, some streets still have wet and slushy snow on them from Thursday’s storm. We’re still not out of the woods as a second wave of moisture will prompt scattered light snow north and west and freezing rain for I-95.
Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 5:13 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, according to the National Weather Service.
These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
West Lawn — 4.5 inches
Mertztown — 4.5 inches
Spring Township — 4.5 inches
Huffs Church — 4.5 inches
Bern Township — 4 inches
Bucks County
Fairless Hills — 9.8 inches
Feasterville-Trevose — 8.8 inches
Morrisville — 8.5 inches
Langhorne — 8.3 inches
Bensalem — 8.3 inches
Levittown — 8 inches
Yardley — 6.5 inches
Newtown — 6 inches
Warminster — 5 inches
Chalfont — 4 inches
New Hope — 4 inches
Quakertown — 3.9 inches
Sellersville — 3.8 inches
Chester County
Malvern — 10.2 inches
Phoenixville — 10.1 inches
Paoli — 9.6 inches
Downingtown — 9 inches
West Goshen — 8 inches
Exton — 7.7 inches
Berwyn — 7 inches
Coatesville — 4 inches
West Chester — 3.9 inches
Spring City — 3 inches
Delaware County
Wayne — 10.2 inches
Villanova — 5.8 inches
Chadds Ford Township — 5.3 inches
Glen Mills — 4 inches
Upper Chichester Township — 2.5 inches
Lehigh County
Emmaus — 4.8 inches
Lehigh Valley International Airport — 4.4 inches
Coopersburg — 4.2 inches
Macungie — 4.1 inches
Montgomery County
Norristown — 10.2 inches
Abington — 10 inches
Lower Moreland Township — 9.5 inches
King of Prussia — 9.3 inches
Willow Grove — 8.5 inches
Whitemarsh Township — 7.8 inches
Valley Forge — 7.5 inches
Glenside — 7.3 inches
Bryn Mawr — 7 inches
Plymouth Meeting — 6.5 inches
Elkins Park — 6.3 inches
Conshohocken — 6 inches
West Norriton — 6 inches
Horsham — 6 inches
Wynnewood — 6 inches
Lansdale — 5.8 inches
Skippack — 5.5 inches
Ambler — 5 inches
Bala Cynwyd — 5 inches
Eagleville — 4.9 inches
Jenkintown — 4 inches
Blue Bell — 4 inches
Spring Mount — 4 inches
Royersford — 3.8 inches
Pottstown — 3.3 inches
Philadelphia County
Chestnut Hill — 8.8 inches
Mount Airy — 5.5 inches
Northeast Philadelphia — 5.5 inches
Philadelphia — 3.1 inches
Kensington — 2.8 inches
Philadelphia International Airport — 2.8 inches
Manayunk — 2.5 inches
Point Breeze — 2.3 inches
Fox Chase — 2.2 inches
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
Estell Manor — 0.9 inches
Hammonton — 0.7 inches
Pleasantville — 0.4 inches
Atlantic City International Airport — 0.2 inches
Burlington County
Delanco — 6.4 inches
Bordentown — 6.3 inches
Delran — 6.1 inches
Florence — 6 inches
Cooperstown — 4.7 inches
Moorestown — 4.5 inches
Burlington Township — 4 inches
Columbus — 3 inches
Marlton — 3 inches
Mount Laurel — 2.8 inches
Westampton Township — 2.7 inches
Hainesport — 2.7 inches
Camden County
Haddon Township — 2 inches
Gloucester City — 2 inches
Lindenwold — 1.7 inches
Bellmawr — 1.6 inches
Gloucester County
Deptford Township — 0.5 inches
West Deptford — 2 inches
Pitman — 1 inch
Mantua — 3.2 inches
Williamstown — 2 inches
Sewell — 1.8 inches
Hunterdon County
Three Bridges — 3.5 inches
Ringoes — 3.5 inches
Stanton — 3 inches
Mercer County
Prospect Park — 10 inches
Mercerville — 8.8 inches
Windsor — 8.5 inches
Hamilton Township — 8.5 inches
Trenton — 8 inches
Robbinsville Township — 8 inches
East Windsor Township — 7.5 inches
Hamilton Square — 7.3 inches
Yardville — 6 inches
Lawrenceville — 6 inches
Ewing — 5.5 inches
Monmouth County
Colts Neck — 9.8 inches
Freehold — 9.7 inches
Lincroft — 9.5 inches
Eatontown — 8.5 inches
Middletown Township — 7.5 inches
Holmdel — 6 inches
Ocean County
Manchester Township — 4.2 inches
Brick — 3.6 inches
Seaside Heights — 3 inches
Point Pleasant — 2.5 inches
Whiting — 2.1 inches
DELAWARE
Kent County
Woodside — 1 inch
Smyrna — 1 inch
Felton — 1 inch
New Castle County
New Castle County Airport — 1.4 inches
Hockessin — 2.8 inches
Woodshade — 0.1 inches
Bear — 1 inch
Middletown — 1 inch
