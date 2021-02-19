PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ roster makeover continues. On Friday, the Birds released veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
DeSean Jackson posts on his Instagram story that he’s looking forward to his next chapter and thanks Philadelphia. He’s in the final year of his contract and Philly would create about $5.8M with a release. pic.twitter.com/cpQASfdRxa
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2021
ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Birds will save about $5.8 million with Jackson’s release.
Jackson spent the first six years of his career in Philly, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier deep threats.
But since returning to the Eagles in 2019 after several years in Washington and Tampa Bay, Jackson has appeared in just eight games, totaling 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns.
Expect more moves to come.