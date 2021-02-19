PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FEMA will be opening a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center as early as March 3. Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley called the news encouraging.

“Much has yet to be worked out but certainly, the convention center is inside so we won’t have the weather problems we would at an outside facility. We do think the convention center can handle the large volume we’re talking about. A type-1 site is supposed to be 6,000 people per day, but it’s a very large center and it has great transportation access, so we think it’s a great site for this,” Dr. Farley said.

He also says the vaccine for that site will come from the federal government, and not be taking out of the city’s allocation.

“I am excited to see the federal government continue to step up to the plate and support us to help protect every Philadelphian,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “Every city in the country, including Philadelphia, is currently struggling with not having enough COVID vaccine to meet the demand of their residents, so this center will make a huge difference.”

FEMA says the site was selected based on data analysis including the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index and other Census data, as well as input from our state and local partners.

The White House says the goal of establishing these joint federal pilot centers is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.

Pennsylvanians will be able to schedule appointments at the CVC through their state and local vaccination scheduling portals, and eligibility requirements for the CVCs will mirror those of state and local requirements.

FEMA is also working with Pennsylvania officials to assess other potential federally supported vaccination sites across the state.