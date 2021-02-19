TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has a warning for people who have vaccination appointments coming up. Many of them will have to be rescheduled.
Weather is causing vaccine shipments to the Garden State to be delayed.
“Because planes in major hubs for both FedEx and UPS have been grounded due to the weather, this week’s delivery has not made it to us on time,” Murphy said. “We are working with all of our vaccinators for them to use existing inventory to satisfy their current appointments. However, we are keenly aware that not all sites have the inventory on hand to be able to do this and this will result in many appointments needing to be rescheduled.”
The governor also said he has directed sites to ramp up operations and extend hours, so they can administer doses quickly once they arrive.