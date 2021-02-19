DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man wanted in the home invasion of his 80-year-old adoptive mother in Delaware County. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Dougherty was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say Dougherty forcefully entered the woman's Middletown Township home armed with a hammer on Feb. 11.
He then bound her to a chair with duct tape and took $1,150 cash, her cellphone, car keys, and her 2002 Buick Century.
The vehicle was later recovered.
No further information has been released.