PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz said goodbye to Philadelphia and hello to a new chapter in his NFL life a day after the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz posted a goodbye message on Instagram.
"To the City of Philadelphia—Thank you. You have been my home for the past five years. It has been everything a kid from Bismarck, North Dakota could have dreamed of. My family grew here, had a lot of fun, ate a lot of great food, got to be a part of an incredible church, and so many more memories off the field. On the field, we brought the Lombardi trophy home to Philly and hopefully brought a lot of joy to the city over the years. Thank you to the amazing Eagles fans across the world that have supported my family, our foundation, and our football team through all of the wins and losses. It was an honor to play in a city whose passion and love for their football team is unrivaled. Thank you for supporting my family and our AO1 foundation—we hope we have made a positive impact in the communities in Philly and look forward to continuing our efforts to impact the area!" Wentz wrote in part.
Despite the ugly breakup, Wentz thanked Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman and former coach Doug Pederson in the post, too.
“It has been an amazing journey and I wish you all the best,” Wentz wrote to the organization.
Wentz will receive a fresh start — with former Eagles’ offensive coordinator Frank Reich — in Indianapolis after the Birds traded him for two draft picks on Thursday.
“As one chapter closes, another one begins. And I’m excited to join the Indianapolis Colts and look forward to the work ahead! God’s plan!” Wentz wrote.
Wentz's goodbye comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Wentz and Pederson went "eight, nine, 10 weeks" without talking.
Meanwhile, Wentz jerseys at C&M Sporting Goods in Havertown are darn near giving Wentz away. At 80% off, this piece of fabric has entered the pantheon of regretful Eagles purchases.