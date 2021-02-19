PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have traded Carson Wentz, there are a lot of fans left with No. 11 jerseys.

“It kinda feels like my college girlfriend. We started off strong and then it was like, what the heck happened?” Henry Paul of Collingswood, New Jersey, said.

Paul’s quarterback and apparently his college girlfriend are both gone.

The Eagles fan’s video of removing his Carson Wentz apparel has been seen thousands of times on Instagram.

“What a shame. Imagine someone in 2018 telling me this would happen. I thought he was going to be here for a decade,” Paul said.

Meanwhile, in Havertown, Pennsylvania, C&M Sporting Goods is darn near giving Wentz away. At 80% off, this piece of fabric has entered the pantheon of regretful Eagles purchases..

“It’s definitely number one. He was your franchise quarterback. How often do you see a franchise quarterback get traded?” store owner Tom McCormick said.

But not everyone is filing jersey divorce papers. Dave Bergner says he has over 275 Birds uniforms. And he will always keep No. 11 on him — all six of them.

“I think it’s a bad move,” Bergner said. “He’s a franchise QB and it’s a bad move.”

The Birds traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for two draft picks.