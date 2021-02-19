PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All day and all night, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will be vaccinating as many people as it can during a 24-hour vaccination clinic. It’s being held at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

There have been long lines outside the Liacouras Center, but the people are not lined up for a show. They are all here for serious business — getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Four different lines, grouped by age and condition, wrap around the block.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is holding a 24-hour clinic to get as many people vaccinated as they can.

Some people have been waiting for hours to get inside. And once they do, they receive either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Although it is first-come, first-serve for those in phase 1B, particular zip codes are being prioritized. The focus is on communities that are not only disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, they’re also faced with low vaccination rates.

Senior citizens over the age of 75 and those in wheelchairs have their own separate line. They get to wait comfortably in the gym until they get their shot. Others have been standing in line for hours.

“Quite a few media friends standing in the line for three, four hours, waiting to get their first shot. I’m so excited to see so many people out here because they said we didn’t want to do it but we did because we trust [Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium founder] Dr. Ala Stanford. She really is the impetus behind why so many people of color are out here,” Northeast Philly resident Andrea Lawful Sanders said.

Organizers say they will be not stopped by snow or much else. They will continue giving shots around the clock until noon Saturday.