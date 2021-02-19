PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you a millionaire? A $2 million-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a deli in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Fuwa Deli at 3987 W. Ford Road.READ MORE: Sen. Ted Cruz Has Repeatedly Slammed Politicians For Vacationing During Crisis, Including Chris Christie
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, but not the red Powerball.READ MORE: 'Sends A Bad Message': Republican Stalwart Sen. Pat Toomey Now On Outs With GOP Over Donald Trump
The winning numbers were 1-15-21-32-46.
The deli gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update
The next drawing for the $78 million Powerball jackpot happens Saturday.