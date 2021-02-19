CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you a millionaire? A $2 million-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a deli in the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Fuwa Deli at 3987 W. Ford Road.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, but not the red Powerball.

The winning numbers were 1-15-21-32-46.

The deli gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The next drawing for the $78 million Powerball jackpot happens Saturday.