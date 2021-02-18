PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Traffic cameras caught vehicles struggling across the Philadelphia region as winter weather blanketed the area Thursday morning. Cars were seen losing grip and slipping along the Blue Route at Ridge Pike near Plymouth Meeting in Montgomery County.
CBS3 traffic producer Jacqueline Jewell says vehicles are struggling on interstates locally as intense snow continues to fall.RELATED: Harrisburg Native Jennifer Brady Reaches First Grand Slam Final In Australian Open, To Face Naomi Osaka
Montgomery County dispatch says they have responded to over a dozen traffic incidents within a 45-minute span before 8:30 a.m.
None of the incidents appear to be serious or life-threatening at this time.
A crash on Route 422 EB between Egypt Road and Trooper Road is blocking the left lane. In the image below you can see a vehicle in the left lane is turned sideways.
Crash on RT-422 EB between Egypt Rd and Trooper Rd blocking the left lane. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/Nw22gh3Tw7
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 18, 2021
There was an accident on the eastbound lanes of the PA Turnpike between Route 29 and Valley Forge.
Watch out for an accident on the PA Turnpike EB between RT-29 and Valley Forge. Also, the ramp to enter the Valley Forge Service Plaza is CLOSED. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/5FBeSFMU7X
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 18, 2021
Road safety crews were seen helping a stuck vehicle on Route 1 near Old Lincoln Highway in Bucks County.
Road safety crews helping out this stuck vehicle on RT-1 in #Bucks near Old Lincoln Hwy. Conditions are rough out there! @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/myDVUkZDKxRELATED: 3 Of New Jersey's 6 COVID-19 Vaccination Megasites Close Amid Storm
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 18, 2021
Speed restrictions have been implemented on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in an effort to ensure the safety of those who must travel during this winter storm.
Commuter Alert on the PA Turnpike! Speed restrictions in place. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL https://t.co/LuQp7X8Huq
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 18, 2021
Anyone with flights out of Philadelphia International Airport are reminded to check with their airlines for the latest flight cancellations and delays.
Snow is coming down at #PHLAirport and a winter storm warning is in effect until Friday morning. Those with plans to fly to or from PHL or picking up passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight cancellations and delays. pic.twitter.com/PdxTYBH6fE
— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 18, 2021
CBS3’s traffic producer has some tips for how residents can stay prepared and safe while traveling during winter weather.
Treacherous conditions plague our roadways this morning due to the heavy snow hitting our region ❄️!! Watch my little traffic clip for more information on how to prepare. Stay safe everyone! @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL #traffic #snowday pic.twitter.com/6ej7wFqr8X
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 18, 2021MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Area Slammed With Another Round Of Snow, Up To 8 Inches Expected