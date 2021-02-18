PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Traffic cameras caught vehicles struggling across the Philadelphia region as winter weather blanketed the area Thursday morning. Cars were seen losing grip and slipping along the Blue Route at Ridge Pike near Plymouth Meeting in Montgomery County.

CBS3 traffic producer Jacqueline Jewell says vehicles are struggling on interstates locally as intense snow continues to fall.

Montgomery County dispatch says they have responded to over a dozen traffic incidents within a 45-minute span before 8:30 a.m.

None of the incidents appear to be serious or life-threatening at this time.

A crash on Route 422 EB between Egypt Road and Trooper Road is blocking the left lane. In the image below you can see a vehicle in the left lane is turned sideways.

Crash on RT-422 EB between Egypt Rd and Trooper Rd blocking the left lane. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/Nw22gh3Tw7 — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 18, 2021

There was an accident on the eastbound lanes of the PA Turnpike between Route 29 and Valley Forge.

Watch out for an accident on the PA Turnpike EB between RT-29 and Valley Forge. Also, the ramp to enter the Valley Forge Service Plaza is CLOSED. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/5FBeSFMU7X — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 18, 2021

Road safety crews were seen helping a stuck vehicle on Route 1 near Old Lincoln Highway in Bucks County.

Speed restrictions have been implemented on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in an effort to ensure the safety of those who must travel during this winter storm.

Anyone with flights out of Philadelphia International Airport are reminded to check with their airlines for the latest flight cancellations and delays.

Snow is coming down at #PHLAirport and a winter storm warning is in effect until Friday morning. Those with plans to fly to or from PHL or picking up passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight cancellations and delays. pic.twitter.com/PdxTYBH6fE — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 18, 2021

CBS3’s traffic producer has some tips for how residents can stay prepared and safe while traveling during winter weather.