Philadelphia Weather Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Area Slammed With Round Of Snow, Up To 8 Inches Expected
By CBS3 Staff
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Traffic cameras caught vehicles struggling across the Philadelphia region as winter weather blanketed the area Thursday morning. Cars were seen losing grip and slipping along the Blue Route at Ridge Pike near Plymouth Meeting in Montgomery County.

CBS3 traffic producer Jacqueline Jewell says vehicles are struggling on interstates locally as intense snow continues to fall.

Montgomery County dispatch says they have responded to over a dozen traffic incidents within a 45-minute span before 8:30 a.m.

None of the incidents appear to be serious or life-threatening at this time.

A crash on Route 422 EB between Egypt Road and Trooper Road is blocking the left lane. In the image below you can see a vehicle in the left lane is turned sideways.

There was an accident on the eastbound lanes of the PA Turnpike between Route 29 and Valley Forge.

Road safety crews were seen helping a stuck vehicle on Route 1 near Old Lincoln Highway in Bucks County.

Speed restrictions have been implemented on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in an effort to ensure the safety of those who must travel during this winter storm.

Anyone with flights out of Philadelphia International Airport are reminded to check with their airlines for the latest flight cancellations and delays.

CBS3’s traffic producer has some tips for how residents can stay prepared and safe while traveling during winter weather.