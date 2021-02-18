HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials will discuss the commonwealth’s response to the snowstorm that is affecting much of the state, and will provide an update on the storm’s impact on COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution. PEMA Director Randy Padfield will be joined by State Meteorologist Jeff Jumper, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula and Department of Health Senior Adviser.
The briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Wolf Administration provides update on statewide response to snowstorm and COVID-19 vaccine
- When: Thursday, February 18, 2021
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
