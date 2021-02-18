PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell Eyewitness News a suspect police took into custody Wednesday does not appear to be the gunman who shot eight people outside of the Olney Transportation Center. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., at Broad Street and Olney Avenue.

Surveillance video shows people running for their lives after hearing gunfire.

A 71-year-old man was critically injured. Seven other people, as young as 17, were hurt.

“It’s very brazen. We had officers, whether it’s from SEPTA, were out here. We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers in the area working on another assignment,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “So it’s not for our lack of presence out here, but I think it’s very telling that folks that are willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more and more emboldened, regardless or not if they see us out here.”

At least 18 shell casings were found at the scene and police are working to find whoever is responsible for this brazen shooting. They do know a car was involved.

Police are asking any witnesses to share any information.

“This is happening far too often, this happened in broad daylight and we need everyone to come together to help us solve these cases,” Outlaw said.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement people must rise together against this “evil act of violence.”

“I refuse to accept this emergency situation as normal. We must rise together with one clear and united moral voice against the evil act of violence. People have the right to travel between work and home, and around town, without the fear of being shot, and possibly killed, by reckless, indiscriminate gunfire,” Kenney said.