PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 30 people have been evacuated from a Center City block after Philadelphia Police say high levels of carbon monoxide were detected. Authorities say police and fire personnel were called to the 1700 block of Naudain Street shortly before 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the area.
According to police, approximately 30 to 40 people and their pets have been displaced.
Police say 16th and 17th Streets between Lombard and South Streets are closed at this time.
The American Red Cross is on the scene, police say.