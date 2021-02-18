PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Light snow has developed across the Lehigh Valley & Poconos through the overnight. Snow is still on track to pick up intensity and coverage later Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs in PA and NJ, New Castle County Delaware, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County and the Poconos from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for South New Jersey until 10 a.m. Friday.

The bulk of the precipitation will not start until daybreak for the majority of the region. Once the snow begins, it will be heaviest from 8/9 a.m. through 2 p.m. on this afternoon. During this time we could have snowfall rates of up to 1″/hour in some spots. Once we get beyond the midday hours, we will be watching to see how much warm air can intrude into the region. At this time it looks as though we should see a change to a more wintry mix as we move through the afternoon and into the evening hours. This mix will include snow, sleet and even some freezing rain at times. precipitation rates during the afternoon will remain steady to even some heavier pockets.

Travel is discouraged on Thursday morning and afternoon.

At this time the heaviest snow looks to fall just north of Philly, from areas in lower Bucks and Montgomery Counties up through the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Snow will still likely accumulate across portions of interior South Jersey, including the New Jersey suburbs of Philly, but there will be a better chance for mixing in these communities so snow totals will be lower. As you get closer to the shore, an eventual change to all rain is likely in the afternoon on Thursday, so while an initial burst of snow is possible early, with a pretty quick transition to sleet and then rain will be likely, washing away most if not all of the snow from the morning. The wintry precipitation will become slightly more scattered in nature in the later afternoon and evening, a trend that will continue into the overnight hours as well, as some extra dry air moves over the region. During this time snow or wintry mix could still accumulate on the roads, so travel will still be difficult. The scattered and lighter snow or a wintry mix will persist into Friday morning before it fairly quickly exits the region. Most of Friday should be dry with cloudy skies, however, some limited sunshine could peek through the clouds as the day progresses.

Snow totals at this point are as follows:

Philly: On the line of 3-5/5-8″ northeast Philly better chance to see the 5-8″ range

Immediate PA Burbs, Mercer Co NJ: 5-8″

Far N/W Burbs, L.V., Berks Co., Poconos: 5-8″+

Immediate NJ Burbs, Interior S. NJ (Pine Barren region, etc), N. DE.: 3-5″

NJ Shore and Coastal Plain: 1-3″ Likely Getting Washed Away By Rain

Beyond this system, we will be watching another low that could develop and bring another round of wintry weather to the region early next week.