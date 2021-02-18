PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Philadelphia, plows have been on the move, trying to clear the accumulated snow from city streets. Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia is much clearer Thursday afternoon than it was just a few hours earlier.

Cars are whizzing by with no problem, thanks to the efforts of the Streets Department and hundreds of plows.

Snowblowers and shovels were a necessity as folks in Philadelphia tried to clear a path through accumulating snow.

As many as 453 snow plows canvassed the city as the heavy snow quickly covered streets. Drivers took it slow and steady as they navigated snow-covered roads.

“Accumulations are starting to come down pretty heavy now. I think we’re in the midst of this storm. We’re dealing with about 3 to 4 inches on the ground in certain parts, some as much as 5 to 6,” Philadelphia Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams said.

A snow emergency declaration issued early Thursday morning means cars need to be cleared to allow for snowplows.

For those venturing out, walking proved to be the better way to get around — ever so carefully.

“It’s just icy outside, that’s all. The weather is kinda bad,” one woman said.

“Just walking, not driving my car. I live close so it’s easy to just walk to the store so I was just trying to take advantage of that,” said another.

Thursday was the launch of the PlowPHL app, which allows users to find exactly where snowplows in your neighborhood are in near real-time.