PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz’s time has officially come to an end in Philadelphia and social media is in an uproar. The Eagles are sending the former franchise quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts for draft picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

Need to know those conditions. Otherwise…… https://t.co/johry9g4Nr — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) February 18, 2021

The Eagles will receive a first-round pick in 2022 if Wentz plays at or above 75% of next season, or if he takes 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

Barring injury, Eagles most likely get a 2022 1st rounder (25ish) and 2021 3rd rounder. https://t.co/WFCeg6YMYi — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) February 18, 2021

Fans took to social media following the trade, with many blaming Howie Roseman.

I HATE HOWIE ROSEMAN WITH A PASSION NOW. TO JUST GIVE UP ON A GUY LIKE THAT IS DISGUSTING. THEN LOOK WHAT THEY GOT FOR HIM. REALLY? I REALLY DON'T WANT TO BE A FAN ANYMORE — AdamM🤙 (@AdamMichalesko) February 18, 2021

I know both sides are friends & won a championship together but no 1st round picks for Carson Wentz? Wow 🤦🏾‍♂️ — KINGSPY (@KingSpy) February 18, 2021

While some fans are not happy with what they got out of the trade, they are sending Wentz good wishes.

SCREW YOU @EAGLES! @cj_wentz I'm sorry this organization treated you this way and dragged you through the mud. Thank you for what you did. I'll be rooting for you always. Love you brother #ao1 — willlovesmovies (@wentzisaleader) February 18, 2021

Disappointed it ended this way, but Im excited for Carson Wentz and hope he rebounds and Indy. Also excited to see what Jalen Hurts can do. Both QBs are exceptional people and are easy to root for. — Max (@Max_Derringer) February 18, 2021

