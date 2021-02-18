BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County prosecutors have arrested 15 more people on child pornography charges as part of Operation Safe Quarantine.
Here are the suspects:RELATED: Harrisburg Native Jennifer Brady Reaches First Grand Slam Final In Australian Open, To Face Naomi Osaka
Prosecutors say their investigation is fueled by an increase in threatening online activity toward children during the ongoing pandemic.RELATED: WATCH: Vehicles Slip, Slide Across Philadelphia Area Roadways As Winter Storm Causes Slick Conditions
They are charged with possessing and distributing child sexual assault material and other crimes.
“In some cases, there’s actually solicitation where they’re trying to connect with children online and have actual physical encounter with them,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “Sometimes when they’re doing that and they think that they’re meeting up with children or connecting with children, it’s actually one of our detectives because we proactively pursue those chatrooms where they tend to lurk.”MORE: 3 Of New Jersey's 6 COVID-19 Vaccination Megasites Close Amid Storm
Ten people were arrested during the operation in July.