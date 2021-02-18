BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Residents in Blackwood, New Jersey are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Camden County College’s megasite on Thursday, despite the snow. The snow has been coming down pretty steadily but it’s business as usual.

There’s been a steady stream of cars navigating the Camden County College campus.

People have been showing up for their allotted times, and it gets hectic in the parking lot. Although it feels like organized chaos outside, once inside, it’s smooth sailing.

The mass vaccination site started at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. By noon, they’ve administered upwards of a thousand doses.

Before closing up shop for the day, 2,000 people will get vaccinated for COVID-19, with half of them getting their second dose.

“They’re doing a great job,” one woman said. “You just have to be patient and be considerate, and everybody will get it.”

Officials tell Eyewitness News there were very few cancellations today.

“People are wanting their vaccinations. They wanted their second shot so we’re going to make sure we are going to open,” Camden County Commissioner Jonathan Young Sr. said. “Our county roads are nice and clear. We have over 100 pieces of equipment that are out on the roads now.”

The site will be open for Friday appointments, as well.

If you simply can’t make it and need to reschedule your appointment, call (800) 999-9045.