ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Some parts of the Philadelphia region are under several inches of snow. The snow started before sunrise, beating many commuters to the morning rush.
In Abington, Montgomery County, snow plow crews were back at it along Old York Road by Baeder Road.READ MORE: Coronavirus Vaccine Disruptions Caused By Snow Across Region, Shortages Expected To Continue
Abington Township Police say they’ve already responded to several minor accidents from Thursday morning and they’re urging people to stay home.
“As people drive on them, it turns into ice and that makes it even more treacherous for people, so that’s another reason why it’s critical people stay off the roads for us,” Abington Police Patrol Sgt. Jennifer Doyle said.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: As Many As 450 Snow Plows Working To Clear Streets Across City
At the nearby Home Depot in Willow Grove, they’re trying to get ready for spring, but the storm isn’t helping. Some equipment, like grills, were covered in plastic, with several inches of snow on top.
Tanisha Carroll was brushing the snow off a coworker’s car.
“We got short people problems. We short, so we gotta stick together, for one. And if I can help her and make her get home safer, why not?” Carroll said.MORE NEWS: 'What A Mess': Don Bell And Pat Gallen Sound Off On Eagles Trading Carson Wentz To Colts
The snow emergency remains in effect in Abington until 8 a.m. Friday.