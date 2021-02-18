KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Longwood Gardens unveiled a $250 million project on Thursday, which was more than a decade in the making. The project will transform one of America’s greatest gardens.
Longwood Gardens said it will add new buildings, pools and plantings across 17 acres.
A new 32,000-square-foot Conservatory is the centerpiece of the project, with asymmetrical peaks rising from a pool on which the building will seemingly float. Inside, islands of Mediterranean-inspired gardens are set amid pools, canals, and low fountains. #LongwoodReimagined pic.twitter.com/qQ57lKPe1r
— longwoodgardens (@longwoodgardens) February 18, 2021
The centerpiece will be a 32,000-square-foot glasshouse.
Longwood expects to break ground on the project this spring.
The main and east conservatories will remain open during the project.