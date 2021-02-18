CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kennett Square news, Local, Longwood Gardens

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Longwood Gardens unveiled a $250 million project on Thursday, which was more than a decade in the making. The project will transform one of America’s greatest gardens.

Longwood Gardens said it will add new buildings, pools and plantings across 17 acres.

READ MORE: Recreational Marijuana In New Jersey: Deadline For Gov. Phil Murphy To Act On Cannabis Bill Delayed Again

The centerpiece will be a 32,000-square-foot glasshouse.

Longwood expects to break ground on the project this spring.

MORE NEWS: PennDOT Eyes Tolls To Fund Work On Girard Point Bridge, Eight Other Interstate Bridges

The main and east conservatories will remain open during the project.