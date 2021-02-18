STATELINE, Nevada. (CBS/AP) — The NHL has moved up the starting time of the outdoor game Sunday between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins at Lake Tahoe by one hour to avoid the bright sunshine forecast for later in the afternoon. The game at Edgewood Tahoe Resort will start at 2 p.m. EST instead of the originally scheduled 3 p.m EST start.
The league made the announcement Thursday night, saying it was in the interest of player safety “due to Sunday’s forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover.”
The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will play on the specially built rink Saturday, followed a day later by the Bruins and Flyers.
