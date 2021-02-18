PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles reportedly finally traded Carson Wentz Thursday, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former franchise quarterback headed to Indianapolis. Eagles superfan 13-year-old Giovanni Hamilton offered a tearful goodbye to Wentz.
“You’re still my hero, you always will be,” Giovanni said in a video on Twitter. “Colts fans, you really have a real one.”READ MORE: Recreational Marijuana In New Jersey: Deadline For Gov. Phil Murphy To Act On Cannabis Bill Delayed Again
just woke up and heard the news
i love u @cj_wentz always ur fan brother 💚 pic.twitter.com/w01Fy7EBYg
— Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 18, 2021READ MORE: Bucks County Weather: More Than 10 Inches Of Snow Leads To Whiteout Conditions
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.
‘What A Mess’: Don Bell, Pat Gallen & Dan Koob Sound Off On Eagles Trading Carson Wentz To Colts
The second-round pick could become a first next year if Wentz takes at least 75% of the snaps or he plays at least 70% of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs.MORE NEWS: PennDOT Eyes Tolls To Fund Work On Girard Point Bridge, Eight Other Interstate Bridges
“He’s going to do you some good, I know what he’s capable of, I know what he’s capable of with [head coach] Frank Reich and you guys are going to go off next season,” Giovanni said to Colts fans.