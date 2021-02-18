GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Delaware County Walmart following a dispute over a video game sale has surrendered to police. Eyewitness News has learned 28-year-old Devante Dixon surrendered to police Thursday morning.Philadelphia Weather: Region Slammed With Another Round Of Snow As Up To 8 Inches Dumped In Some Parts
Police say Dixon got into an argument with a store employee over a video game at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The argument moved to the front vestibule. That is where the suspect shot at the employee with a semi-automatic weapon. The employee was not hit and is doing OK.
"From what we received at the store, this was just a random act," Darby Township Police Chief Michael Sousa said. "These two did not know each other. It was just some verbal argument that the suspect had with the employee, possibly over a video game sale, is what we have at this moment."
The shooting then led to an hours-long standoff outside the suspect’s home.
After leaving the Walmart, Dixon left the scene and was involved in a domestic incident in Upper Darby. After that incident, police think the suspect went to his home on Main Street in Darby Borough where he lives. The search included SWAT teams, but the suspect was never found. Police did, however, tow two of his cars.
“It’s a random act. It wasn’t an active shooter situation. They fired one round and fled. He fired out of anger at whatever had taken place between him and the employee,” Sousa said.
A spokesperson for Walmart says they are cooperating with the investigation.
CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.