TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Gov. Phil Murphy’s deadline to act on legislation setting up New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market has been extended a second time. Murphy had to act by Thursday, but lawmakers pushed the date to Friday amid concerns over a winter storm. Earlier this month, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin moved the deadline to Thursday from Feb. 8.
The first-term Democratic governor and the Democrat-led Legislature have been talking about changes to the legislation behind closed doors.RELATED: PennDOT Crews Hard At Work As Region Expecting Measurable Snow On Thursday
The governor has declined to publicly detail what the issues are or why he hasn’t signed the bill he earlier indicated he supported.RELATED: Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Area Braces For Another Round Of Snow, Up To 8 Inches Expected
Murphy said, though, that he wants to be sure that young people, particularly people of color, don’t get “tangled up in our criminal justice system.”
He also noted that the constitutional amendment approving recreational marijuana, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November, authorizes cannabis use only for those 21 and older.MORE: At Least 1 Killed In Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Franklin Township
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.