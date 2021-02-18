WENTZ ERA OVER:Eagles Trade QB Carson Wentz To Indianapolis Colts For Draft Picks, Report Says
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After weeks of speculation and endless rumors, the Carson Wentz era is over in Philadelphia. The former franchise cornerstone is headed to Indianapolis after five seasons with the Eagles.

It was a roller-coaster of emotions during Wentz’s tenure with the Birds.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: As Many As 450 Snow Plows Working To Clear Streets Across City

Five years ago, the Eagles needed a quarterback to build around, so Howie Roseman and the Birds went all-in on Wentz.

“To know they believe in me, that much is exciting,” the former franchise quarterback said after being drafted.

A rookie season of growing pains would turn into a career full of hurt. In 2017, Wentz was likely the NFL MVP until he tore his ACL during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I will come back stronger than ever,” Wentz said at the time.

“I hate if for Carson Wentz,” then-head coach Doug Pederson said. “I hate it for the season he’s been having.”

The rest was history, though, as Nick Foles took over and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, becoming a legend.

READ MORE: 'What A Mess': Don Bell And Pat Gallen Sound Off On Eagles Trading Carson Wentz To Colts

In 2018, a decent regular season was again cut short by injury, and Foles had to once again take over.

In 2019, Wentz would play all 16 games, but it would end with yet another injury in his first, and only, playoff game as an Eagle.

“It’s a bummer,” Wentz said after the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. “I hated not being out there.”

2020, however, was a nightmare.

Wentz was a mess from the start and finished with a league-worst 15 interceptions. And on a cold November afternoon in Green Bay, Wentz was pulled and he would never play another down for the Eagles.

“Obviously, that’s frustrating as a competitor and I want to be the guy out there,” Wentz said after the Packers game.

In his five years in Philly, the Eagles won a Super Bowl, but it never really all came together for both sides.

Wentz will now look to resuscitate his career with the Colts.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Wentz said after being benched. “I know I can play better. I’ve never lost confidence in my abilities.”

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Eagles Trade Quarterback Carson Wentz To Indianapolis Colts For Draft Picks, Reports Say

Now, fans are wondering if Hurts will be handed the reins, or if the Eagles will take a QB sixth overall in the upcoming draft.