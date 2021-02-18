PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After weeks of speculation and endless rumors, the Carson Wentz era is over in Philadelphia. The former franchise cornerstone is headed to Indianapolis after five seasons with the Eagles.

It was a roller-coaster of emotions during Wentz’s tenure with the Birds.

Quick poll. Carson Wentz trade…good or bad? — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 18, 2021

Five years ago, the Eagles needed a quarterback to build around, so Howie Roseman and the Birds went all-in on Wentz.

“To know they believe in me, that much is exciting,” the former franchise quarterback said after being drafted.

A rookie season of growing pains would turn into a career full of hurt. In 2017, Wentz was likely the NFL MVP until he tore his ACL during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I will come back stronger than ever,” Wentz said at the time.

“I hate if for Carson Wentz,” then-head coach Doug Pederson said. “I hate it for the season he’s been having.”

In his 5 years with the Eagles, here is Carson Wentz's snap count percentage by year: 2016 – 100%

2017 – 78%

2018 – 66%

2019 – 99%

2020 – 72% — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 18, 2021

The rest was history, though, as Nick Foles took over and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, becoming a legend.

In 2018, a decent regular season was again cut short by injury, and Foles had to once again take over.

In 2019, Wentz would play all 16 games, but it would end with yet another injury in his first, and only, playoff game as an Eagle.

“It’s a bummer,” Wentz said after the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. “I hated not being out there.”

2020, however, was a nightmare.

Wentz was a mess from the start and finished with a league-worst 15 interceptions. And on a cold November afternoon in Green Bay, Wentz was pulled and he would never play another down for the Eagles.

“Obviously, that’s frustrating as a competitor and I want to be the guy out there,” Wentz said after the Packers game.

In his five years in Philly, the Eagles won a Super Bowl, but it never really all came together for both sides.

I know I'm supposed to have a hot take on the Wentz trade, but really, it's best for all involved. Start over, get what you can, let Wentz start anew somewhere else. Sometimes, that's it. And thats OK! — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 18, 2021

Wentz will now look to resuscitate his career with the Colts.

“I know what I’m capable of,” Wentz said after being benched. “I know I can play better. I’ve never lost confidence in my abilities.”

Now, fans are wondering if Hurts will be handed the reins, or if the Eagles will take a QB sixth overall in the upcoming draft.