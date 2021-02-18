WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County is once again seeing a lot of snow Thursday. More than 10 inches fell in the Warminster area as of 6 p.m.

Fresh snow was piled high because it hasn’t melted from previous storms.

Most residents woke up to several inches on the ground, and there were whiteout conditions at times during the morning.

Snow gave way to icy precipitation around noon, before things tapered off around 2 p.m. as people began to venture outside.

As the temperature continues to fall, what’s left on the ground will ice up.

“I think we’re making up for the snow we didn’t get for four or five years,” resident Linda Shorday said.

“There’s still a lot of snow out there. Hopefully, they laid down enough salt,” one driver said.

Warminster Township has issued an emergency declaration through 7 p.m. Friday. Road crews will be out overnight to keep roads clear.

