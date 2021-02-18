At Least 1 Killed In Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in Gloucester County. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at Harding Highway and Rosemont Avenue in Franklin Township.Delaware Sewer Break Discharges Wastewater Into River
Fire officials say they arrived to find multiple injuries but did not specify the number of people involved.RELATED: Deadline For Murphy To Act On Marijuana Bill Delayed By Day
The cause of the crash is under investigation.MORE: PennDOT Crews Hard At Work As Region Expecting Measurable Snow On Thursday