At Least 1 Killed In Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Franklin Township

By CBS3 Staff
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in Gloucester County. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at Harding Highway and Rosemont Avenue in Franklin Township.

Fire officials say they arrived to find multiple injuries but did not specify the number of people involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

