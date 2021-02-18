PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 71-year-old man is fighting for his life and seven others are injured, after a mass shooting near a SEPTA station. It happened Wednesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., at Broad Street and Olney Avenue, near SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center.
Philadelphia police officers were nearby.
They took one person into custody and recovered two guns from the scene.
“It was like, why is people going bananas out here like that? Why is they acting like this? It should be no reason why the community is like this,” Will Barton said.
The youngest shooting victim was 17.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.