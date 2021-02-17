CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found on fire in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, early Wednesday morning. Police were called to a report of a brush fire near Woodford and Strawberry Mansion Drives, just after 6 a.m.

RELATED: President Joe Biden Again Rejects $50,000 Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan Pushed By Other Top Democrats

When officers arrived, they found the body on fire.

They say the victim was unclothed.

No further details have been provided.

MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Health Department To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Update

This is the second body found in the city on fire Wednesday. Around, 1 a.m., a body was found inside a burning car in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. There is no word if both incidents are connected.