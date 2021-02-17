PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found on fire in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, early Wednesday morning. Police were called to a report of a brush fire near Woodford and Strawberry Mansion Drives, just after 6 a.m.President Joe Biden Again Rejects $50,000 Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan Pushed By Other Top Democrats
When officers arrived, they found the body on fire.
#Breaking: A woman's body is found unclothed and on fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. @CBSPhilly
They say the victim was unclothed.
This is the second body found in the city on fire Wednesday. Around, 1 a.m., a body was found inside a burning car in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. There is no word if both incidents are connected.