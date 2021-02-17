ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party – and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype – was reduced to a smoking pile of rubble on Wednesday. The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.

A series of loud explosions rocked the building around 9 a.m., and it started to collapse almost like a wave from back to front until it went straight down in a giant cloud of dust that enveloped the beach and boardwalk. Overall, it took the structure less than 20 seconds to collapse.

View from Bader Field as #TrumpPlaza in Atlantic City came crashing down. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/JzlPEYIe3O — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 17, 2021

The implosion was streamed live right here on CBSN Philly.

Several road closures are in effect near the implosion site.

Trump Plaza implodes pic.twitter.com/xhZG5568T9 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 17, 2021

Atlantic Avenue to the boardwalk and between Georgia and South Arkansas Avenues will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday before the big bang at 9 a.m.

When the Trump Plaza opened back in 1984, it was the resort town’s biggest gambling hall and overlooked Atlantic City at 39 stories high with more than 600 hotel rooms.

Today, it’s a nameless, decrepit building that’s just a skeleton of the old casino.

At its heyday in the mid-90s, the beachfront property turned into a big employer, having roughly 6,100 people on staff.

“There was a point when the casinos had employed so many people, that all of a sudden Egg Harbor Township had a boom in housing,” former Trump Properties employee Suzé DiPietro said.

The old casino welcomed celebrities and gamblers alike. But after 30 years, it shut down. Eyewitness News was there when its doors closed for good back in 2014.

At the time, Trump’s stake in the property diminished to just 10%.

Those who wanted to watch the implosion in person were allowed to park at Bader Field for $10. The gates opened at 7 a.m.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

