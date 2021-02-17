TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
