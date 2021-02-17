PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region will see cold temperatures and bright skies before an increase in clouds hover over the area on Wednesday. The cold air intrusion will set up for the region’s next winter storm which will be visiting on Thursday.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, Berks, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos from 4 a.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday.

The winter storm is likely to start as snow for all locations across the region with snowfall expected for most of the area by 8 a.m. Thursday and a heavy thump during the morning hours with snowfall rates of 1+ inches per hour.

Here we go again… join us now for what you need to know about #Thursday’s #winter storm! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0JL9pAhrab — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) February 17, 2021

Steady snow is expected to continue into at least the early afternoon for the city.

The mixing line will be lifting north across New Jersey by the late morning, transitioning the Jersey shore to freezing rain then to all rain.

The Philadelphia area will stay primarily snow far north and west through the duration of the storm. So again the big question is the dreaded I-95 corridor and when we transition from snow to wintry mix — which will have an impact on final snow totals.

One model is currently the coldest solution with a wintry mix in Philadelphia beginning Thursday night.

Another model is the warmest solution showing sleet and freezing rain developing by mid-afternoon.

CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu says she doesn’t foresee any plain rain developing near the city Thursday or Thursday night as the robust arctic airmass is unlikely to be eroded. Therefore, any other precipitation type will be more periodic Thursday night.

Also, the strength of a secondary departing low which would impact how much snow and wintry mix shower activity we see on Friday is also in question. This will impact the extent of any additional accumulation on Friday.

Travel on Thursday will be dramatically impacted with falling and accumulating snow the main hazard during the day and icing likely the main hazard at night.

The bulk of the snow accumulation will occur Thursday morning and the afternoon for most.

Right now, we are forecasting five to eight inches of snow for much of eastern Pennsylvania through the event.

At this point, Center City is on the line of 5-8″ and 3-5″ of snow.

For northern Delaware and South Jersey 3-5″ of snow is forecasted but slightly northwest in Burlington and Mercer counties they are expected 5-8″ of snow.

Central Delaware is expected to see 1-3″ of snow which will ultimately be washed away by rain.

This winter storm forecast continues to evolve. Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team for the latest on Thursday’s winter storm.

