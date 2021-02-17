PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School District has once again delayed the return to the classrooms. Students and staff were set to return for in-person learning on Feb. 22. However, hybrid learning has been delayed one week and the district now plans on welcoming back students and staff on March 1.

Pre-K through second-grade students whose families chose hybrid learning in the fall will be the first to return.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite made the announcement Wednesday on the district’s website. He says the return date was pushed back due to the ongoing third-party mediation requested by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

“As parents and guardians, you know all too well that many of our students are struggling socially, emotionally and academically after engaging with their teachers and peers through a computer screen for almost a year,” Hite said. “Safely returning our kids to their schools in phases is a crucial step to help restore the sense of community and connectedness that so many of our students want and need.”

Hite says the district has been working in schools to prepare them for safe in-person learning since March 2020.

“We’ve announced rapid testing plans for students and staff, and the start of COVID-19 vaccine availability for teachers and other staff as two additional layers of safety in our multilayered health and safety plan,” Hite said. “We’ve invested $65 million in personal protective equipment for students and staff, touchless hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass partitions, ventilation repairs and enhancements for fresh air flow, social distancing signage, and other layers of safety that are proven to keep the level of virus transmission in schools low. That’s in addition to $250 million to address lead and asbestos, and make other improvements.”