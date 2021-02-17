PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after two burned bodies were found overnight in different parts of the city. An unclothed woman’s body was found in Strawberry Mansion, near Woodford and Strawberry Mansion Drives, just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The roadway was initially closed while officials were investigating but it has since reopened.

Police were called to the area on reports of a bush fire at about 6 a.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found the woman on fire.

Officials say she was naked. The woman has not been identified and no one has been arrested at this time.

This comes after another body was found burned in Kensington during the overnight hours on Wednesday.

Police responded to a car fire at Frankford Avenue and Bellmore Street just after 1 a.m.

Whoever called 911 said a person was in the car.

Police say it does not appear as though the car was involved in a crash.

Investigators say they noticed something unusual about the car.

“There was no license plate attached to the vehicle, none that we could find,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “However, we did locate the vehicle identification number and we ran that through our computer, and the vehicle is registered about two miles from here in Philadelphia.”

The fire marshal is investigating both incidents.

Philadelphia Police say, as of now, it does not appear as though these two incidents are related.

But, they are in the beginning of the investigations.

