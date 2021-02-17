PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was found dead following a house fire in Philadelphia’s Logan section early Wednesday morning. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames on the 4800 block of North Hutchinson Street, around 4:30 a.m.Philadelphia Weather: Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Possible For Philadelphia Region Thursday
They quickly placed the fire under control.
Once inside, firefighters discovered a man’s body.
They also say they encountered hoarding conditions.