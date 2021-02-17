PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Uninsured Pennsylvanians or those affected by COVID-19 now have additional time to enroll in a health insurance plan. Pennie, Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance marketplace, is extending its enrollment period until May 15.
“It is a reality that everyone has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This enrollment period is for all Pennsylvanians who either wish to enroll in brand new coverage or current Pennie customers who wish to update their plans,” Zachary Sherman said.
You can enroll here on Pennie’s website.
Those who enroll through the COVID-19 enrollment period will have coverage on the first day of the following month.