PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sorry kids, no snow day tomorrow in Philadelphia. All School District of Philadelphia school buildings will be closed Thursday because of the impending snowstorm but students will continue to learn virtually.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia parish and regional elementary schools in the city will also conduct virtual learning Thursday.

Archdiocese schools in the suburbs follow the guidance of their corresponding local public school district.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Delaware Valley that will go into effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday.