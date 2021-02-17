NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County authorities say they’ve broken up a gun trafficking ring that used straw purchasers to buy firearms. Authorities arrested 14 suspects.Operation Safe Quarantine Nets 15 More Arrests On Child Pornography Charges In Burlington County
The district attorney said four of the defendants successfully bought 31 guns. They were then sold illegally.
The district attorney said some members of the gun trafficking organization went into gun stores with the straw purchasers to help choose which guns to purchase.
"After the straw purchasers filled out the federal and state paperwork and lied on it, vowing that this gun was for their own use, they walked down the gun store, handed over the gun," District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
Steele said one suspect was also making unregistered guns, using so-called ghost gun kits, then selling them.