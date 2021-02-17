TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state has given out nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. However, he says that does not mean things will quickly move back to normal.
All appointments will be rescheduled.