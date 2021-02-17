PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters were called to a car fire in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood overnight and discovered a burning body inside. It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
When crews arrived, they found a Cadillac sedan parked on the sidewalk at Frankford Avenue and Bellmore Street. It was fully engulfed in flames. They say flames were eight to ten feet high.
Police say there was someone in the driver's seat but their body was burned beyond recognition.
Investigators say they noticed something unusual about the car.
“There was no license plate attached to the vehicle, none that we could find,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “However, we did locate the vehicle identification number and we ran that through our computer, and the vehicle is registered about two miles from here in Philadelphia.”
There's no word on how the fire started or how the victim died.
The fire marshal is helping with the investigation.