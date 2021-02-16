PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is rolling out its burger chainwide as part of its new dinner platform. The burger will be available at its 920 convenience stores on the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Wawa says its burger is the top-selling item at their new drive-thru locations in Falls Township, Pennsylvania and Westampton, New Jersey.
“Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores,” said Mike Sherlock, Wawa’s chief product marketing officer. “Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality and convenient options at dinner time.”
Wawa began testing last year hamburgers, waffle fries and breaded chicken sandwiches at some locations as part of a larger dinner platform.